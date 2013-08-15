Grand Theft Auto Online [Sammelthread]

Zitat

Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies said GTA Online could have launched at the same time as the main game, but that the studio considers it to be "a different entity, a separate thing".





He explained: "It'll be GTA Online; it's not part of GTA 5. Obviously it's set in the GTA 5 engine, but it's going to grow and evolve into its own thing." Access to GTA Online will come for free with every retail copy of GTA 5.