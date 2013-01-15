The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [Allgemeine Diskussion]







    Neue Infos


    Scheinbar erscheint das SPiel nur für PC und PS4. Die X1 wurde kürzlich wieder dementiert.




    http://www.dsogaming.com/news/…-emerge-from-edges-cover/
    http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=577061





    Screens:




    Und die aus dem Magazin, daher schlechtere Quali:







    Und hier die HD Screens von April:


    Die Grafik ist genial.

    Ein ziemliches interessantes Interview:


    http://www.rockpapershotgun.co…her-3s-open-world-beards/


    Ein Teil mal zitiert:


    The Witcher 3 wurde gerade im Rahmen der Xbox One Show auf der E3 vorgestellt.


    Sieht nicht schlecht aus Trailer

    Engine:

    Leonid Melikhov: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt does look pretty good. Obviously what we have seen is the alpha footage and so I have a few concerns, like there were times where the frame rate was not stable.


    Jonas Mattson: Yes, that was alpha footage. As we are going to release it in 2014 so we have all this time to truly polish all the loose ends. Right now we are focused more on the quality of the game and as usual in any development scenario you focus on optimization and we have pretty cool stuff to help with this i.e. Umbra. I won’t get too technical but it allows us to hide things that the player doesn't see automatically. We have this feature in our engine and it will be further optimized to improve performance.


    PC Version und Konsole



    Monster:




    Gore:



    http://gamingbolt.com/the-witc…stem-monsters-and-dragons



    Ich zock zur Zeit ja endlich mal The Witcher 2 durch. The Witcher 1 als auch 2 waren Spiele die mich so dermaßen in ihren Bann gezogen haben, dass ich absolut nicht bemerke wie die Zeit vergeht. Ich kann nur sagen ich bin mehr als gespannt und freue mich riesig auf den dritten teil! :thumbup:

    Mal schaun ob Geralt wieder alles bumst, was bei 3 nicht aufm Baum ist... hopsi


    Wehe nicht :ex1tus:


    @ Richard: Nein, bislang nur 2014 meines Wissens nach

    Mal schaun ob Geralt wieder alles bumst, was bei 3 nicht aufm Baum ist... hopsi


    Also bitte, das war und ist doch einer der elementaren Inhalte der beiden ersten Teile. Den kann man doch nicht einfach so unter den Tisch fallen lassen! :D

    Wenn man mal so an Skyrim zurückdenkt dann hatte das wirklich ne Menge Fehler. Da bin ich froh dass CD Red genau die Fehler erkannt hat und das deutlich besser machen wird.
    Vor allem die Story.
    Skyrim war schin ziemlich schnell fade. Sich wiederholende Quests die alle ähnlich sind, Höhlen die sich auch sehr ähnlich sahen, das Kampfsystem war auch nicht das wahre.


    W3 will da einiges besser machen. Ich hoffe vor allem dass man auch gegen Ende xer Story noch Waffen und Gegenstände findet die nützlich sind. Da hat man was worauf man hinarbeiten kann. In Skyrim hatte ich schon ziemlich früh Deadra Waffen und dann war alles andere eher nutzlos. Vor allem die Waffen die man in den Quests bekommen hat waren fast immer schlechter als die die ich achon seit 5 lvl benutzt hab.



    Ich hab W2 noch immer nicht gespielt. Aber kann mir einer sagen ob es da Bögen gab bzw ob man die Zauber und Bögen auch im Free Aim benutzen konnte oder ob das alles lock-on war?