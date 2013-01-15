The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [Allgemeine Diskussion]

Zitat
Wird The Witcher 3 am 5. Februar 2013 offiziell enthüllt? Wir berichteten bereits über einen Hinweis, heute haben die Entwickler von CD Projekt RED ein Bild veröffentlicht, das doch sehr auf The Witcher 3 hindeutet. Zu sehen ist ein Schwert, an dessen Knauf zwei Wolfsfiguren zu sehen sind. Diese erinnern an das berühmte Medaillon des Hexers.
http://www.xboxfront.de/news-2994-33681.html
Der 5.Februar ist das Datum welches im Cyberpunk Trailer erwähnt wurde. Dort wurde gesagt dass am 5.Feb ein Spiel angekündigt wird.
Das Bild
Neue Infos
Scheinbar erscheint das SPiel nur für PC und PS4. Die X1 wurde kürzlich wieder dementiert.
ZitatAlles anzeigen
The Witcher 3:
Bear in mind I didn't read previous previews so I may be regurgitating information.
-There will be no overt tutorial instead mechanics will gradually be introduced.
-Combat system now has dodge in order to be closer to the pirouettes found in the books.
-Geralt can choose to execute or spare bandits, though he can loot them either way.
-They are targeting 30fps on console.
-Geralt will change his stance according to the task he is faced with e.g. wary if surrounded by a pack of monsters.
-They added Witcher sense similar to Batman's Detective mode so you can see weak points on monsters like The Fiend's lungs, or outside of battle to re create events like tracking a -murderer.
-Main storyline is 40-50hrs, and another 40-50 in the open world.
-No "Fedex Quests."
-Choice and consequence will ripple across the world.
-Don't want to build a sandbox experience, storytelling is still the main goal.
-Some locations: Skellige: Nordic-style archipelago, Slavic-like No Mans Land and city of Novigrad.
-Geralt can jump. In-house motion capturing, though the horse was done somewhere else.
There are screenshots with monsters in them though I have no idea if they are new or not. For example there is a screen of the monster (The Fiend) on the cover (you can see its head on the bottom right) fighting Geralt. The other screens are a burning village (DX11), Geralt surrounded by wolves and fighting flying witch like creatures. Though the demo shown was using DX9 some of the screens in the magazine are using shots from the DX11 tech demo.
http://www.dsogaming.com/news/…-emerge-from-edges-cover/
http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=577061
Screens:
Und die aus dem Magazin, daher schlechtere Quali:
Und hier die HD Screens von April:
Die Grafik ist genial.