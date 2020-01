Hilft mir bitte bei CALL OF DUTY MW Error

Zitat

Relaunched game



-Launched as admin



-Performed repair



-Performed ipconfig /flush dns, ipconfig /release, ipconfig /renew in admin cmd



-Restarted modem and router



-Restarted PC



-Tested wired and wireless connection



-Tried connecting through a VPN



-Uninstalled/Re-Installed



-Uninstalled/Re-Installed on different drive



-Referenced: bit.ly/15PEOUU from activision support twitter



-Cleared/deleted cache/battle.net folders



-Opened port 3074



-Swapped DNS from cloudflare to google



-Updated Battlenet launcher to Beta



-Uninstalled Battlenet launcher and game



-Reinstalled Battlenet launcher and game



-Latest GRD has been installed



-I was able to connect/load Diablo 3



-Other people in the household are able to connect to the Modern Warfare servers on Playstation